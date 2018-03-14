Siblings caught with KG-9 rifle, shabu in Mandaue City
By Norman V. Mendoza March 14,2018
Two brothers were arrested by police operatives in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City on Tuesday evening.
The suspects were identified as Aldrine Adolfo, 31 and Jimmy Adolfo, 42.
Seized from them were a KG-9 riffle with six live ammunitions, one medium and two small sachets of suspected shabu amounting to P50,000, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Chief Insp. Raymundo Enriquez of Canduman Police Station said that the arrested siblings were named in their drug watchlist.
