Ong brothers’ mom file murder complaint against gunman

A complaint for murder was filed today before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office against the gunman who was responsible for the killing of two brothers, Nick Benzen and Neil Brian Ong.

Thelma Ong, the mother of the slain brothers, filed the complaint together with her Lawyer Inocencio de la Cerna Jr., on Wednesday afternoon.

Homicide Investigator SPO1 Winston Ybañez identified a certain Elvin Abella as the suspected gunman.

Abella, who remains at large, will face two counts of murder,

The brothers were shot dead while they were on a drinking spree in F. Llamas Street, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City last January 27.

“We are elated because now we have filed the case against the suspected gunman and he has been identified,” De la Cerna said.