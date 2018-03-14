Radaza plans to make new Lapu-Lapu statue

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza prefers that the 40-foot bronze statue of the Cebuano hero Lapu-Lapu will remain at Luneta Park, Manila.

Instead, Radaza revealed her plan to make a huge statue of Lapu-Lapu at a reclamation area in Barangay Punta Engaño.

The making of another statue will be part of the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the beginning of Christianity in the Philippines.

The mayor said that it is best for the statue to be left unmoved at Luneta Park in order for all Filipinos to remember and honor Lapu-Lapu.