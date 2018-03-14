Lapu-Lapu City to fully implement face mask ban

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza has asked police authorities to implement the existing ordinance banning the use of face masks, bonnets, and tinted visors of helmets.

Radaza urged the police to implement the ordinance as she expressed alarm over the series of killings in the city involving men riding on board a motorcycle.

“Morag dili na pud na mao nga halos duna’y patay kada adlaw, mao nga pangitaan nato ug solusyon,” said Radaza. (I think it is not good that there are killings everyday. That is why we are finding a solution).” the mayor said.

Chief Inspector Jimmy Fortes, chief of Lapu-Lapu City Police Traffic Division, said they have started yesterday the information drive regarding the city ordinance,

The city police traffic division will inform the public for 15 days before the full implementation of the ordinance.