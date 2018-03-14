San Fernando councilor killed in ambush

Alexander Alicaway, a municipal councilor of San Fernando, Cebu, died in an ambush on March 14, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Senior Inspector Adrian Nalua, chief of San Fernando Police Station, the incident happened at the back gate of a public market in San Fernand around 5 p.m.

Nalua said, two men, on board a motorcycle shot Alicaway.

Alicaway was rushed to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

More details to follow.