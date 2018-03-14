UNAUTHORIZED GADGETS

Motorists were opposed to the Oplan Disiplinadong Driver operation conducted by the Regional Highway Patrol Group along the national highway in Danao City in which personnel apprehend those bearing unauthorized gadgets like LED lights.

Ben Cabrido wrote, “They should include cars and other vehicles using LED lights.”

Another netizen who requested anonymity commented, “The reason why some motorists install LED lights is bcoz more cars and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are using it too and they are so careless in zooming their lights at opposing lanes, and as motorists in order for us to see the obstacles ahead we need to either throttle down or light our way thru also. so. hindi dapat motorists lang hinuhuli.”

Joaquin Sanchez said, “Unauthorized gadgets and accessories’?? Why not ticket people who don’t have proper working brake lights, signal lights (blinkers), parking lights, and properly operating headlights rather than focus on the ‘add-ons.”

