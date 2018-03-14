Alarmed by killings, Radaza also bans bonnets, masks in Lapu-lapu

ALARMED by the series killings in her city involving motor-riding and bonnet-wearing assailants, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza has asked the police to start implementing an existing city ordinance banning the use of bonnets, face masks or tinted visors by motorists.

Since January, some fifteen shooting victims have been reported in the island including two on Tuesday morning involving alleged drug personalities.

“Morag dili na pud na mao nga halos duna’y patay kada adlaw, mao nga pangitaan nato ug solusyon,” said Radaza. (It’s very alarming that almost everyday, there are killings, thus we need to find a solution).

Chief Inspector Jimmy Fortes, Chief of Lapu-Lapu City Police Traffic Division said that they have started an information drive last Tuesday regarding the city ordinance. He said the information drive will run for fifteen days before its implementation on April 1.

He said his men are coordinating with the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) through, Mario Napule, its chief of operations to help in the info drive until the end of this month.

First offense will merit a warning, second offense will be a fine of P500, third offense P750 and fourth offense P1,000.

Chief Inspector Mark Gifter Sucalit, Chief of City Intelligence Branch (CIB) said the ordinance is a big help for the speedy solution of crimes involving motor-riding suspects.

Mayor Radaza said some individuals with health conditions may be exempted from the ordinance provided they can present a medical certificate.