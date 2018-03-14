Policeman shot dead inside his parked car in Minglanilla

Questions as to why slain policeman, PO2 Romeo Bolaño was in Cebu when he is assigned at the holding unit in Camp Crame have surfaced in the investigation into the ambush-slay.

Cebu Provincial Police Director, Senior Supt. Alan Okubo has ordered the Minglanilla police to intensify their investigation of the circumstances of Bolaño’s death.

Bolaño was inside his car parked outside a pawnshop in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla last Tuesday afternoon with a certain Clifford Zamora when unidentified assailants on board a Mitsubishi Pajero suddenly stopped at the driver’s side and fired at him.

Okubo ordered the Minglanilla police to secure the CCTV footage from cameras in the area.

The provincial director said they received a report that Bolaño was allegedly on the list of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones as one of his protectors and this is now being verified. Okubo also said they are also looking into a possible link with SPO2 Maricor Aliganga.

Aliganga, who is assigned with the Naga Police, was relieved and is now under investigation. The police want to know why she was in the area where Bolaño was killed . They are also looking into the name of the person who sent them money through the pawnshop, whether the money was the fruit of illegal activities.

According to Okubo, Bolaño was assigned at the PRO2 in the Cordillera Region in September, 2016. The next month, he was transferred to Camp Crame.

“He had cases that is why he was investigated by the internal affairs. That is why there is a resolution recommending his demotion but I don’t know if that case is related to drugs” Okubo added.