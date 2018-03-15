Hotels, resorts ordered to comply with proper waste water management

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) assured that hotels and resorts in Cebu are closely monitored as to their compliance of the environmental laws.

However, establishments were given 45 days to comply with the requirements of the Clean Water Act as to the discharge and treatment of water waste.

The Pollution Adjudication Board (PAB) will review and issue the appropriate orders to the establishments in the event of their non-compliance.

Engr. Marco Andrew Silverion, supervising environmental management specialist of EMB-7, stressed that the situation in Cebu is not the same with Boracay Island, where the water waste from some resorts goes directly to the sea water.

Other areas in Cebu province, including the towns of Moalboal, Oslob and the islands of Bantayan and Camotes, will be inspected after Mactan Island.

EMB-7 has also coordinated with the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office to exchange information regarding the hotels and resorts in the province.

Members of the Regional Foreshore Area Taskforce (RFATF) of DENR-7 conducted a simultaneous inventory and inspection of all establishments along coastal areas of Panglao Island in Bohol, and Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu early this month.