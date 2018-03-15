Accenture report: “Workplace culture essential to unlock employee potential”

The culture of a workplace is extremely important to unlock the potential of men and women in companies.

This was the gist of the “Getting to Equal 2018” report of Accenture, which was based on a survey of more than 22,000 working men and women from 34 countries.

“Our research shows that in companies with cultures that include the workplace factors that help women advance, men thrive too, and we all rise together,” said Ambe Tierro, senior managing director and Accenture Advanced Technology Center Lead in the Philippines.

Responses from more than 700 individuals from the Philippines were included in the study.