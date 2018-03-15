Osmeña to put more study centers in Cebu City

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is determined to put more study centers in Cebu City.

He made this announcement after his visit at the Cebu City Public Library at noontime today, days after he made it open to the public 24/7.

“We’re going to put up more places to study in the city. I know some people live far from here,” Osmeña said.

The mayor also said that more improvements will be made to the city library.

“There’s a clamor for more, we’ll do more. That’s what the people want, the students. I did not realize that there was such a big clamor for study and space. It’s good,” the mayor added.