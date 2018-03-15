2 Cebu graduates top Physician Licensure Exam

Two medical school graduates in Cebu City topped the March 2018 Physician Licensure Examination.

Jay Ruyeras, a graduate from the Southwestern University Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, placed second with an average of 88 percent while Ommar Pacalundo of Cebu Doctors’ University placed eight with an average of 85.58 percent.

Here is the list of top notchers:



The Professional Regular Commision released the board topnotchers and passers on Thursday evening, and announced on its website that out of the 1,601 graduates who took the exam, only 1,067 passed.

The Examination was given by the Board of Medicine in the Cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Zamboanga this March 2018.

