Police to verify claims of female witness in Ungab slay

A 32-year-old woman on Thursday claimed she saw the killing of lawyer and Ronda town Vice Mayor Jonnah John Ungab. She said she took a close video of it.

However, Edna (name withheld) said the gunman, after shooting Ungab, approached her and took her cellular phone.

“Iya ko nga gihulga. (The gunman threatened me),” she said in an interview.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, spokesperson of Task Force Ungab, said they have to verify the claims of Edna to determine whether or not the latter is a reliable witness.

Nowhere in the footage of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera obtained by police authorities showed that the gunman approached anyone and took the latter’s cell phone as what Edna portrayed.

Based on the footage, the gunman waited outside the gate of the Qimonda IT Center where the Cebu City Hall of Justice is located.

When he saw Ungab’s car, the gunman, who wore a helmet to conceal his identity, quickly walked towards the driver’s seat and fired twice at the lawyer.

Afterwards, the gunman boarded a motorcyle driven by another man before they sped towards the Mandaue City area.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has also released the screenshots of another set of CCTV camera footages which showed the alleged “spotter” who spied on Ungab at the Qimonda IT Center.

He was captured on video while talking to someone on his cellular phone as he came near the Suzuki Kizashi car of Ungab when the lawyer, who was driving the car, picked up his wife Pearl at the lobby of Qimonda IT Center shortly before noon on Monday, February 19.

In another footage, the gunman, who was seen standing outside the gate of Qimonda IT Center, was also talking to someone on a cellular phone as Ungab’s car passed by before he casually walked up to the vehicle, which had slowed down to make a turn, and fired twice at the driver’s seat where Ungab was.