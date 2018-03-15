Davide accepts Magpale’s decision to quit politics

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III is now looking for another running mate who has the same competence as Vice Governor Agnes Magpale after she announced that she has no plans of being re-elected in the next local elections.

While he expressed that Magpale was her first choice to run as vice governor in the 2019 polls, Davide respected Magpale’s decision.

“I don’t want to force her if she doesn’t want to run again,” Davide said.

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale has made it clear yesterday that she will not seek any elective post in the upcoming elections.