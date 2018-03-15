54-year-old man accused of raping granddaughter

Police arrested on Thursday morning a 54-year-old man after he was alleged of raping his minor granddaughter in Sitio San Jose, Barangay Poblacion Badian town, southern Cebu.

The suspect reportedly molested his 12-year-old granddaughter (both names withheld) at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPO1 Josefina Berarmente of the Women and Children’s Protection of Badian police station said that suspect touched the victim’s body and attempted to penetrate her.

The policewoman added that it was the victim’s younger sister (name also withheld) witnessed the crime and shared it to a student teacher, who later called the police.

The victim, upon questioning of the police investigators, revealed that she was previously subjected to sexual abuse by her grandfather on March 6 and 10 this year.

The suspect is now detained at the jail facility of Badian police pending the filing of charges against him.

The victim, on the other hand, was subjected to a medical examination at the pink room of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).