Osmeña appoints new tourism office head

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña confirmed that he has appointed Heart Rizarri as the new chief of the Cebu City Tourism Office (CCTO).

Rizarri, who previously worked in the Cebu Provincial Information Office (PIO) as an assistant information officer in 2013, said that she received the directive of Osmeña on March 12.

She has been working in the Cebu City Government since January 2017.

“I’m happy and excited at the same time,” Rizarri said.