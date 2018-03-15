Burglars-on-motorbikes hit pawnshop, ukay-ukay store in Sibonga and Argao

A pawnshop and an ukay-ukay (second-hand or used clothing) store lost a gun and an estimated P5,000 cash to motorcycle-riding burglars on Thursday in Sibonga and Argao towns in southern Cebu.

In Sibonga, three men on a motorcycle forcibly entered the Cebu Gold Pacific Pawnshop at 2 a.m. by destroying the padlock of the roll up steel door in Barangay Poblacion.

SPO2 Jason Uyangorin of the Sibonga Police Station said fortunately, for the pawnshop owners that the burglars panicked after one of them triggered the alarm.

Uyangorin said they only fled with the loaded service firearm of the pawnshop’s security guard, which was placed inside a drawer of the establishment.

Uyangorin said that one of the burglars, who tried to destroy the pawnshop’s vault, which contained an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry, triggered the burglar alarm.

This prompted the burglars to flee on their motorcycle.

Uyangorin said that they were looking into the footage of the security camera near the pawnshop to identify the burglars.

At about the same time in Argao town also in southern Cebu, two men on a motorcycle, broke into an ukay-ukay (second-hand or used clothing) store, FJB Marketing, which is owned by Jessie Siacol, in Barangay Poblacion.

The burglars fled with the cash register containing P4,750 cash, said SPO2 Benjie Herosaga of the Argao Police Station in a phone interview on Thursday.

Herosaga said that the burglars, who arrived on a motorcycle, managed to open the padlock of the roll up steel door of the establishment using a fake key.

Herosaga said they were also looking at the footage of the security camera near the store to identify the burglars, who fled on their motorcycle.