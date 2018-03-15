Ankle injury not stopping Miller from racing in Lacion

NOT EVEN an injury is stopping Joseph Miller from joining the Consolacion Mountain Bike Duathlon in Consolacion town, northern Cebu this Sunday.

Still nursing an ankle injury he suffered while training, the 38-year-old Miller from Lapu-Lapu still promised to put up a strong performance come race day.

Miller said he sprained his ankle during his trail running sessions last Sunday. But he can’t just back down since he “has prepared so much” for the men’s elite race.

He also said this particular race is too special for him to skip.

“I really love that Consolacion duathlon because that’s my training ground before it wasn’t discovered yet,” Miller said.

Last year, he finished as a runner-up behind defending champion Rider Omega Pro Tri Team’s Joland Olmilla.

Olmilla won’t be racing in the Sunday race as he is preparing for the Alveo IronMan 70.3 Davao this March 25.

The Xterra finisher Miller said he really doesn’t know who his strongest rivals are for this weekend’s race.

“Everybody is a threat because we really don’t know what will happen, especially that snake route that’s brutal as I know,” added Miller.

Miller is also preparing for the upcoming IronMan in Davao and the XTERRA Albay Off-Road Triathlon Series in Legazpi City this June.

He competed in last year’s XTERRA Danao Asia-Pacific Championships, which currently ranked him fifth overall in Asia.