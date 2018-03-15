Inayawan access road mulled to ease traffic

An access road near the Inayawan landfill will be opened to help decongest the traffic gridlock at Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

In yesterday’s press conference, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is now prioritizing the fixing of roads and other measures to decongest traffic caused by the ongoing construction of the multi-million peso underpass project there.

“Work on the access road at the Inayawan landfill will start as soon as possible. It’s a rush project because we want to relieve the traffic,” the mayor said.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police concerns, said motorists will be allowed to pass through one lane of the road during peak hours.

“In the morning, vehicles from the south will pass through Inayawan White Road, Dumping Site, then South Road Properties (SRP). There’s a bridge there towards the SRP. In the afternoon, from SRP towards the dumping site, then to Inayawan White Road,” he said.

Until the city has funds for the road development, Tumulak said it will need some road patching, street lights and traffic signs.

Last week, the mayor announced plans to temporarily allow passenger jeepneys to pass through the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

Tumulak fears the traffic will worsen in the following days as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7) will close another alternate road.

On Wednesday, DPWH posted the road closure signage of Caimito Street effective today, March 16.

But DPWH-7 Project Engineer Roy dela Cruz said they will only be closing one lane of Caimito Street.