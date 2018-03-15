Witness says she took video of Ungab’s killing but …

A 32-year-old woman on Thursday claimed she saw the killing of lawyer and Ronda town Vice Mayor Jonnah John Ungab.

She said she even took a close video of it.

However, Edna (not her real name) said the gunman, after shooting Ungab, approached her and took her cellular phone.

“Iya ko nga gihulga. (The gunman threatened me),” she said in an interview.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, spokesperson of Task Force Ungab, said they have to verify the claims of Edna to determine whether or not the latter is a credible witness.

An ocular inspection was conducted by investigators of the Homicide Section of the Cebu City Police Office late Thursday afternoon to have a clear picture of Edna’s claims.

Edna first approached tri-media personality Bobby Nalzaro to narrate her experiences before she relayed them to the police.

Edna, a massage therapist, said she was walking from Plaza Independencia while looking for a jeepney ride towards Mandaue when she passed by the Port Service Road, near Qimonda IT Center.

She was taking random videos when she chanced upon a man who fired shots at a car.

Edna said the gunman then approached her and took her cellular phone.

Police investigators have to validate the woman’s testimonies since her claims run contrary to what was seen on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the actual killing.

Based on footage from a CCTV camera, the gunman waited outside the gate of the Qimonda IT Center where the Cebu City Hall of Justice is located.

When he saw Ungab’s car pass by at around 12 noon last February 19, the gunman, who wore a helmet to conceal his identity, quickly walked towards the driver’s seat and fired twice at the lawyer.

Afterwards, the gunman boarded a motorcyle driven by another man before they sped towards the Mandaue City area.

Nowhere in the video showed that the gunman approached anyone and took the latter’s cell phone as what Edna portrayed.

Police investigators have a hard time identifying the perpetrators due to the lack of witnesses.

They earlier had one witness who allegedly saw the actual shooting of Ungab but refused to execute an affidavit.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has released the screenshots of the CCTV camera footage showing the alleged “spotter” who spied on Ungab at the Qimonda IT Center.

He was captured on video while talking to someone on his cellular phone as he came near Ungab’s Suzuki Kizashi car shortly before noon on February 19.

In another footage, the gunman, who was seen standing outside the gate of Qimonda IT Center, was also talking to someone on a cellular phone as Ungab’s car passed by.