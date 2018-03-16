Cebu City cops rescue 2 young women from prostitution

Two female minors were rescued by barangay tanods (village watchmen) of Barangay San Roque Ciudad, Cebu City from a lodging house in Barangay Parian where they were lured by a security guard suspected of attempting to engage the young women into prostitution.

Cristopher Torres, the team leader of the Barangay San Roque (Ciudad) tanods, said they were on foot patrol at past 11 p.m. when a concerned citizen alerted them about the presence of the minors inside a lodging house that was allegedly being used for commercial sex activities.

Torres said they immediately sought the help of police from the Parian Police (Station 1), which, in turn, sent a team to the lodging house and arrested a Noel (name with held), 38, and a security guard of a bank in Cebu City.

Noel later claimed that the two girls, ages 14 and 16 years old, allegedly agreed to have sex with him for a fee of P300 and P500, respectively.

The two girls, both residents of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, were taken into custody by the Parian police’s Women and Children Protection Desk headed by P01 Shiela Bacos.

Noel, who is now held at the Parian police detention facility, would be charged with violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti Child Abuse Law, said Bacos.