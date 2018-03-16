PBSP launches 11th Olango Challenge
By James Nicole Franz R. Savellon March 16,2018
The Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) officially launched on Friday the 11th Olango Challenge.
This open water swimming competition is slated May 5.
The event aims to raise a million pesos to support the senior high school programs in Olango Island, Cebu.
