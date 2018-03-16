PBSP launches 11th Olango Challenge

By James Nicole Franz R. Savellon March 16,2018

Present during the launching were event technical consultant Mario Marababol, Visayas executive committee chairman Jose Antonio Aboitiz, Coach Reina Suarez of Philippine Swimming, Inc., and Pacific Cebu Resort marketing executive Rex Marti Cañedo. CDN PHOTO

The Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) officially launched on Friday the 11th Olango Challenge.

This open water swimming competition is slated May 5.

The event aims to raise a million pesos to support the senior high school programs in Olango Island, Cebu.

 

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.