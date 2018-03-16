TNS firm donates new vests to aid traffic management

200 vests were donated by transportation network system (TNS) firm Grab to Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) as a way to help local government units (LGUs) to maintain road safety.

Grab spokesperson and public affairs head Leo Gonzales and Cebu City Administrator Nigel Paul Villarete were present during the ceremonial turnover at the mayor’s office today.

The Cebu City Government is Grab’s first LGU beneficiary in the province.

Villarete said that the city’s security volunteers under the peace and order program are among those who will be provided with the safety vests.