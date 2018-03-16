Man nabbed in buy-bust op in Lapu-Lapu City 

A 32-year-old man was arrested by police authorities in a buy-busy operation in Purok African Daisy, Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu city past 10 p.m. on Thursday.

John Glen Baguio was caught in possession of twelve (12) small plastic sachets of suspected shabu.

The operatives led by Senior Insp. Genesis Aniversario and Chief Insp.Mark Gifter Sucalit of Lapu-Lapu Police City Intelligence Branch (CIB) conducted the drug operation after learning Baguio’s illegal drug activities.

The confiscated shabu has an estimated worth of P4,248.00.