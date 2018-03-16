Man shot dead, another injured in Talisay City

Philip Montecillo, 42, and a resident of Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, sustained wounds in the chest, left arm and the back portion of his body which caused his death.

An unidentified man fired shots at him while Montecillo was driving his motorcycle in the same barangay at past 2 a.m., Friday.

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet in his left arm due to the incident.

Police authorities recovered two empty shells of a caliber .45 firearm at the crime scene.