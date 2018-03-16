2 persons found dead in different towns in Cebu

Two men were found dead in the towns of Consolacion and Sibonga, Cebu on Thursday.

In the mountain barangay of Papan in Sibonga town, 80-year-old Virgilio Quinto was found lifeless at around 8 a.m.

It was Vicente Sordella, the barangay tanod (village watchman), who found the dead body in his house near a cliff.

40-year-old welder Roger Garcia was also found dead, with his body floating in a swamp in Barangay Nangka, Consolacion at around 4 p.m.

PO2 Jose Aron Ortega of Consolacion police station said that Garcia, a native of Baybay, Leyte, was electrocuted while he was catching fish in the area.