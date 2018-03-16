Del Mar will not attend RDC meetings after ‘walkout’ incident 

Cebu City North District Rep. Raul Del Mar expressed that he does not have any plans on attending future meetings of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7).

This statement came after he walked out of the RDC Full Council Meeting at Montebello Villa Hotel on Friday morning.

Del Mar lamented that there were changes in the 2019 Programs, Activities and Projects (PAP) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) compared to its first version.

The congressman said that the proposed budget for civil works for three underpass projects in Cebu City’s north district, which he pushed for, were excluded.

Instead, what the RDC-7 approved in the DPWH PAPs for 2019 were only feasibility studies for generic “road capacity enhancement” projects for three areas in Cebu City’s north district.

Del Mar was surprised, as he was not informed by the changes and only found out in today’s meeting.

RDC-7 co-chairperson Kenneth Cobonpue insisted on approving the new version because it was already deliberated by experts.

“If things are going to work this way, it’s better we don’t attend meetings here anymore if our sentiments are not considered and we just go on,” Del Mar said in the meeting.

Del Mar then excused himself and stepped out of the venue.

He said though that he will revisit his concerns once the budget will be deliberated in Congress.