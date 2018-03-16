22-year-old man found dead in Barili

A 22-year-old man, who sustained an injury in his head, was found dead in the coastal area of Barangay Hiloktog, Barili town, Cebu on Thursday morning.

PO3 Gilbert Encabo of Barili police station identified the victim as Jonel Pagar, a resident of Barangay Patopat of the same town.

Encabo said that a witness is willing to testify that the victim was murdered.

Cecilio Flores, the barangay captain, informed the police about the victim lying in the crime scene.

Police authorities are conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the assailants.