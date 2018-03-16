Students, activicts call to free Myles Albasin, five companions

“Free Myles Albasin.”

This was the clamor of students and activists of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu as they walked along the streets on Friday afternoon to urge the government to let go of Albasin and her five companions who were arrested by the military in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental last March 3.

Joisa Cesista, chairperson of Anakbayan Cebu, said they want to show the government that they are not intimidated by attempts to silence student activists who criticize the current administration.

“We refused to be intimidated. We are not afraid of Duterte,” he said.

Albasin, a Mass Communication graduate of UP Cebu and secretary-general of Anakbayan Cebu, was among six persons arrested by the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in an alleged encounter.

Four M-16 assault rifles with M-203 grenade launcher and two M-4 assault rifles were allegedly seized from them when they were captured.

Aside from Albasin, also arrested and charged by the military were Carlo Ybañez, 18, and a resident of Mandaue City; Ajomar Indico, 29, and Randel Hermino, 19—both natives of Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental; Joel Baylosis, 18, of Mabinay town; and Bernard Guillen, 18, of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives were filed against the suspects at the Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Dumaguete City.

The respondents remain at the Negros Oriental Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.