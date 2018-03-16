Police searches mother of newborn baby found dead in Busay
By Benjie B. Talisic March 16,2018
Homicide police investigators of Cebu City are now looking for the mother of the newborn baby who was found dead in a grassy area near Maria Luisa Subdivision, Barangay Busay, Cebu City yesterday afternoon.
SPO1 Winston Ybañez, homicide investigator, said that they already identified the mother who disposed the baby.
The lifeless baby, who was cut in half after a dog ate and dragged the body, was found at around 4 p.m. on Thursday by a certain Remegio Oros.
