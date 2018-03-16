Cebuano booters who made PH team to receive citations

Eleven Cebuanos who saw action for various national youth football teams and a national champion will receive their citations for football during the Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer Sports Awards on March 26 at the Robinsons Galleria.

ER Orale, a first-time national youth team member who made the Under-18 squad together with Pietrus Dakay, will receive his citation for making the team that saw action in an Asean qualifier last year.

“Football is getting very popular these days and more and more kids are taking the sport. This means competition for spots in the national team is getting tougher, it’s fitting that SAC recognize these players for their achievement,” said outgoing SAC president Mike T. Limpag.

Global Cebu FC’s Jordan Jarvis, who saw action in the Southeast Asian Games, will also receive a citation along with Joaquin Buyco, Jacob Braun, Ivan Marcel Ouano, Jessie Semblante and Josh Rupert Asignar.

Trizza Mae Musni and Riza Mae Ugbaniel, who played for the PH Girls’ U15 team last year, will also receive citations along with the members of the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) elementary football team, which won the Palarong Pambansa last year.

The DBTC team members will also present an intermission number during the awarding ceremony.

In softball, those who will receive citations are members of the Labangon softball team that won the Palarong Pambansa, while in swimming,

Frederick Chiongbian of Cebu International School, Christante Veloso of Paref Springdale, and Johann Matthe Tubesa of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu will receive citations for winning a gold medal in the Palaro.