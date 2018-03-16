Poseidon Dragons eager to compete in Paddle for Womanity

CEBU-based team Poseidon Dragons are geared up and ready for the Paddle for Womanity, an all-woman race in Tambobo Bay in Siaton town, Negros Oriental this weekend.

Women’s team captain Kareen Tariman said the team will do its best in the 300m race held in line with the celebration of the National Women’s Month.

“We’ve worked really hard for this race so we expect to represent Cebu well and give the rest of the teams a good race. We’re also excited to meet the rest of the all-women teams and can’t wait to explore beautiful Negros Oriental,” said Tariman.

Team manager Paulo Ouano said the team has prepared well in the past few weeks, doing land training in the gym, running, and boat training at the Cebu Yacht Club in Lapu-Lapu City.

Ouano added that they are looking forward to compete against the Cebu Pink Paddlers, which make their debut in the competitive category.

“We’re actually excited to see them there. I think it’s their first race not against cancer survivors,” added Ouano of the Pink Paddlers, who struck two golds in last year’s breast cancer survivors category of the Keelung International Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan.

Members of the Poseidon Dragons include drummer Erna Astrologo, Divina Quiamco, Eileen Tenchavez, Jacquilyn Chua, Lirio Omolon, Julie

Espinosa, Jenny Lucas, Marika Picardal, Danica Labitad, Epifany Besabella, Lucia Reg, Ainel Gee Ouano, and Mary Jean Serenio.

The team started off as the LXK Security Dragons, formed by security personnel of Lexmark Research and Development Corporation in Cebu in 2015, until they transitioned to an all-inclusive club from different organizations last year.