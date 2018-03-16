Cepca kiddies tilt today

THE CEBU Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) will be holding its monthly tournament but this time it will showcase its younger members.

The tournament billed as “Cepca Kiddies and Juniors Monthly Chess Qualifying Tournament” will be held today at the J Centre Mall in Mandaue City.

The event aims to provide exposure to young Cebuano wood pushers on a regular basis.

There will be three categories: 12 and under, 16 and under, and 20-below.

The tournament will use a seven-round Swiss system format.