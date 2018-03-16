Grab donates traffic vests to Cebu City

In line with its program to help the local government units around the country promote road safety, ride-hailing firm Grab donated at least 200 safety vests to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) yesterday.

Grab spokesperson and public affairs head Leo Gonzales and Cebu City Administrator Nigel Paul Villarete led the ceremonial turnover yesterday at the mayor’s office.

Also present were Kevin Christopher Paz, head of the city’s peace and order program in which some of its security volunteers are beneficiaries of Grab’s safety vests.

The Cebu City government is Grab’s first LGU beneficiary in the province.

Aside from the traffic enforcers from CCTO and security volunteers, Villarete, in a press briefing with reporters, said that the peace and order officers in the barangay level will also benefit from the donation.

“We’re still discussing with the barangays. On the other hand, we really welcome this opportunity. We welcome any support, in fact, from our partners in the private sector. We cannot do this just by ourselves. It really matters that the private and public sectors go hand-in-hand in helping solve problems in the city,” Villarete explained.

Meanwhile, Gonzales said that donating 200 safety vests to the Cebu City government is just the first for Grab in helping LGUs strengthen security and transport.

“It’s important for us to help LGU with their needs. We can assure Cebu City that, definitely, there will be more help in the future. Cebu City is very important to us and our partnership is very strong,” said Gonzales.