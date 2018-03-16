Nadine Lustre and James Reid level up in new film

EXPECT a more mature Nadine Lustre and James Reid in their upcoming film, “Never Not Love You.”

The film’s official trailer was released by Viva Entertainment on its Facebook page on Thursday. It has more than 70,000 views as of 6 p.m. last night.

On Viva Films’ official YouTube page, it gained more than 324,000 views and became the top 19 trending video.

On CinemaBravo’s Facebook page, it already has more than 2 million views.

Reid and Lustre portray young lovers Gio and Joanne who are at crossroads in their relationship.

The trailer’s description on YouTube is: “Young, carefree, and reckless love ends when their dreams take different paths and their life choices tear them apart.”

The trailer begins with Joanne looking for Gio to buy stickers and complaining about the price. Gio tells her: “Good art ain’t cheap.”

Gio then offers her a ride home, then begins to follow Joanne wherever she is until they officially become a couple.

Gio then asks Joanne to marry him. The two are shown in a passionate kiss.

Gio gets a job offer in London and asks Joanne to move in with him.

As they move to London, Joanne finds work in a restaurant and later tells Gio that she is no longer happy. She tells him she wants to be a brand manager in a company.

To be shown starting March 31, “Never Not Love You” is the fifth film of Lustre and Reid. It is directed and written by Antoinette Jadaone and produced by Viva Films.

This is not the first time Jadaone worked with the couple. She also directed the two in the TV series “On The Wings of Love” in 2015 and “Till I Met You” in 2016.

Other films headlined by JaDine are “Diary ng Panget” (2014),“Talk Back and You’re Dead” (2014), “Para Sa Hopeless Romantic” (2015), and “This Time” (2016).