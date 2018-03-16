30 activists’ call: Free Mabinay 6

“FREE Myles Albasin. Free the Mabinay 6”

This was the clamor of students and activists of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu as they walked along the streets on Friday afternoon to encourage the government to release Albasin and her five companions who were arrested by the military in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental last March 3.

Joisa Cesista, chairperson of Anakbayan Cebu, said they want to show the government that they are not in any way intimidated by attempts to silence student activists who criticize the current administration and its policies.

“We refused to be intimidated. We are not afraid of Duterte,” she said.

About 30 protesters brought placards that read “Activists are not terrorists;” “Resume peace talks,” and “Resist crackdown.”

Cesista said they strongly condemn the illegal arrest and filing of trumped-up cases against Albasin and her companions.

“They are not members of the NPA (New People’s Army) as what the government portrayed. They were not armed with anything,” she said.

Albasin, a Mass Communication graduate of UP Cebu and secretary-general of Anakbayan Cebu, was among six persons arrested by the 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in an alleged encounter in Mabinay town, Negros Oriental last Saturday, March 3.

Four M-16 assault rifles with M-203 grenade launcher and two M-4 assault rifles were allegedly seized from them when they were captured.

Charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives were filed against the suspects at the Negros Oriental Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Dumaguete City.

Aside from Albasin, also arrested and charged by the military were Carlo Ybañez, Ajomar Indico, Randel Hermino, Joel Baylosis, and Bernard Guillen.