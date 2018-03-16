Drink plenty of water, stay away from the sun

TEMPERATURE RISING

Stay hydrated.

This was the advice of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan to the public who is always exposed to the sun to avoid the risk of getting heat stroke.

Weather Specialist Joey Figuracion said that Pagasa has recorded the highest temperature of 31.1 degrees celsius at 1:14 p.m. yesterday, with a maximum heat index of 36 degree and a relative humidity of 62 degrees.

Figuracion said the measurement of heat index is not definite as this only depends on how the person’s body is being hydrated.

“It is not a perfect tool that can measure how much heat your body is experiencing. It is only an estimate using a mathematical formula. It only depends on the reception and the experience of the person,” he told Cebu Daily News partly in Tagalog in a phone interview yesterday.

He said that wearing dark-colored clothing could trigger and increase the heat index experience in the body.

“The color black absorbs the heat. Whereas, if you wear a light-colored clothing you will feel more comfortable as the heat would only reflects,” he said.

He warned the person, especially the elderly, should be careful since a body’s heat index reaching 38 degrees and above could lead him to experience a heat stroke.

He advised the public to drink plenty of water and find a shade if they could not avoid being exposed to heat, especially during noontime.

Although there is no declaration of the onset of dry hot season or summer in the country yet, the rising temperature could now be felt.

Figuracion said that Metro Cebu will experience a generally sunny weather with isolated rainshowers in the next few days.