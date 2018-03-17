Newly identified pusher arrested in buy-bust operation in Liloan

Four sachets of suspected shabu were recovered from a newly identified drug personality in Barangay Catarman. Liloan town, Cebu.

Rey Capuyan Anoos, 21, was arrested in a drug-bust operation past 10 p.m, on Friday by operatives of the drug enforcement unit of Liloan Police.

Chief Insp.Randy Korret, station chief of Liloan Police, told Cebu Daily News that they acted on reports from residents of the barangay that Anoos was involved in illegal drug trade.

Anoos is now detained at the jail facility of the town police pending the filing of charges against him.