Man shot dead inside his vehicle in Mabolo

A 43-year-old man was shot dead inside his vehicle at past 2 a.m., Saturday, along F. Cabahug St. corner Pope John Paul Avenue, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Warlito Colina, a native of Barangay Tiniwisan, Butuan City, sustained gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Colina was driving a white Nissan Sentra vehicle when two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle stopped beside the victim’s vehicle. One of the assailants fired shots at Colina.

Senior Police Officer 1 Winston Magdadaro of the city police homicide section said that they will investigate the incident and determine the motive of killing the victim.