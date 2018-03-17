Bus passengers told to eat first before traveling

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) administrator Joey Herrera said that passengers need to fill their stomach due to the intense heat temperature and the influx of passengers during the Holy Week.

Herrera observed that passengers who failed to eat would easily faint or collapse.

The CSBT management is expecting at least 40, 000 passengers to be accommodated by the terminal starting Wednesday next week.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan has recorded the highest temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius at 1:14 p.m. yesterday, with a maximum heat index of 36 degrees and relative humidity of 62 degrees.