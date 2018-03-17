Family vehicle damaged by fire
By Benjie B. Talisic March 17,2018
Fire authorities responded to a car fire along N. Bacalso Avenue near the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), Cebu City.
The Cebu City Fire Department received the car fire alarm at 12:01 noon, Saturday.
The vehicle was driven by Jay Baclaan.
Senior Fire Officer 1 Rafael Basabe, fire investigator, estimated the damage at P30,000. No one was injured due to the incident.
