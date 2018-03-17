Son admitted killing his father
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon for killing his 80-year-old father last week in Barangay Papan, Sibonga town, Cebu.
Virgilio Quinto Jr. confessed to police investigators that he fired shots at his father, Virgilio Quinto Sr., using a .357 magnum revolver.
He committed the crime on the evening of March 10 while the older Quinto was sitting on a bench.
Senior Insp. Stephen Ama-mangid, station chief of Sibonga police, told Cebu Daily News that the body of the victim, which was already in a state of decomposition, was found along a cliff in the same barangay on Thursday morning.
A parricide case will be filed against the son on Monday.
