BPI Auto Madness at Ayala this weekend

BPI is back with its one-stop-shop car shopping event dubbed the BPI Auto Madness this March 15-18 at the Ayala Center Cebu’s Activity Center.

On its 20th year now, the Auto Madness continues to drive the crowd crazy with their special promos each year. The Auto Madness is held in Metro Manila, and key cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

Right before the kick off, BPI held a close door press briefing to inform press on what to expect for this year’s Auto Madness.

This year’s Auto Madness is the first one with the TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) law in effect.

Rey Eleccion, Area Business Director for BFSB Visayas, talked about the local car industry and how it has grown over the past years, how important Cebu as a market for their auto loan, and how Auto Madness will be able to help Cebuanos achieve their goal in buying their dream car.

On the other hand, Dennis Fronda, Division Head for BPI Family Auto Loan talked about the net effect of the recently passed TRAIN law to individuals, car and banking industry and how it affects pricing and monthly amortization.

BPI is bullish that the contraction in the automotive industry will only be short term as they see new models coming in, bigger take home pay for individuals after TRAIN and bolstered by fact that the economy, in general, is doing very well.

For this year’s Auto Madness, BPI announced they have exciting promos like low interest rates, free comprehensive insurance, priority lane for on site applicants and free gas card up to P3,000.