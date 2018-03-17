Council resolution sought to address garbage problem in Tejero, Mabolo

Due to numerous complaints of uncollected garbage along the sidewalks of two north district barangays in Cebu City, the Cebu City Council passed a resolution requiring inspection the concerned areas.

In the said resolution, the city council requested the Department of Public Services (DPS) and officials of barangays Mabolo and Tejero to conduct an ocular inspection in their areas.

The resolution, which approved last March 6, was authored by Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

The resolution stated that the inspection is intended to verify reports of uncollected garbage in the concerned barangays and to address such issue accordingly.