Deaf man hit by multicab in Sierra Bullones

A 63-year-old deaf man was declared dead on arrival after he was accidentally bumped by a multicab carrying fish in Sierra Bullones town, Bohol at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was identified as Guillermo Quita, who tried to cross the provincial road at the time he was hit by the multicab.

The multicab was driven by Mark Anthony Muñoz, 23.

Muñoz surrendered himself to authorities, but the the family of the victim desisted to file charges against the driver.

The driver, who was later released by authorities, agreed to pay the expenses brought by the incident.

However, Muñoz will be charged for driving without licence.