Kaohsiung buses sought for Holy Week

Two Kaohsiung buses may be tapped to accommodate the priority passengers at the Cebu South Bus Terminal in time for the annual Holy Week observance next week.

CSBT Administrator Joey Herrera said his office requested two Kaohsiung buses from Cebu City Hall to fetch senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women and those with children aged three years old and below.

More buses including those with special permits, are expected to service about 40,000 passengers that will troop to the terminal starting on Wednesday, March 21, or a full week ahead of the Holy Week observance.

“There are many buses but it is not enough to accommodate all of them during the holidays. Not to mention the traffic congestion which delays the return of buses to the terminal,” Herrera said in Cebuano.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) conducted an early inspection of buses to confirm its road worthiness.

Herrera said it is important for passengers to strictly observe the “first come, first served” and “no reservation” policies.

He also reminded the passengers to eat to avoid fainting while waiting for the bus, and not to carry prohibited items like bladed weapons and liquor.

More police were requested to beef up security in the terminal, Herrera said.