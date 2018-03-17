Southern squads stamp first wins in Gov’s Cup Volleyball

THE southern towns of Alegria and Minglanilla drew their first win in the south division of the Governor’s Cup Volleyball Tournament 2018 yesterday in two different venues.

Alegria took advantage of playing at home and overcame Ginatilan, 25-15, 24-26, 25-23, at the Alegria Municipal Gym. They had an easy first set but Ginatilan was not about to concede the game and managed to force a third set.

Alegria, however, was steadier in the third to seal their ever first win.

Minglanilla, for its part, dealt Talisay City its first loss, 25-18, 15-25, 25-11 over at the Argao Municipal Gym.

Argao, on the other hand, was not able to make the most of playing in its home turf after bowing to Carcar, 22-25, 29-27, 24-26.

In the north division, Tabogon dismantled Santa Fe in two sets, 25-18, 25-11. Both teams now have the same standings with a 1-1 win-loss record.

Still in the north, Carmen showed a commanding performance with a 25-21, 25-6 crushing of Danao City. Both teams also sport a 1-1 card.

Other games yesterday saw Sogod outsmarting Asturias, 25-17, 25-16, Bogo also dealing Tuburan with a straight set defeat, 26-24, 25-18, and Dumanjug squeaking past Moalboal, 25-19, 27-25.