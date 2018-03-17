Sanchez eyes better performance in the Magsaysay MTB Challenge

AFTER bringing home two silver medals in last week’s Asian Mountain Bike Series in Rizal, 36-year-old Dongkey Sanchez is hoping to conquer next the grueling route of the 15th President Ramon Magsaysay Sr. Mountain Bike Challenge in Balamban town, Cebu today.

Sanchez, who bagged silvers in both masters’ downhill and cross country races last week, has prepared to race in the open/expert category amidst the really tough course ahead.

“That route is the toughest bike route I’ve ever chosen, because there’s no recovery. We can’t stop pedaling, because once it stops, the bike also stops due to the steepness of the climb,” added Sanchez, a member of the Keith DeFiebre cycling team.

Sanchez mentioned Negros Occidental’s Edwin Nacario Jr. as a fierce competitor and is looking forward to compete against him.

“He’s a pure climber. Then the build of my body isn’t built for climbing. There’s more advantage in a climb race when you’re lighter,” said Sanchez who weighs at 70 kilograms compared to Nacario’s 45kg-frame.

Still, Sanchez aims for a podium finish.

Also racing in the event are Sanchez’ teammates’ Melvin Codoy, Manuel Pedroza and Nikko Otadoy.

The annual race, which has categories for beginners, juniors, seniors, masters, veterans and golden, commemorates the 61st death anniversary of former President Magsaysay who died in a plane crash on the mountains of Balamban.