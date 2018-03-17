CIS wins ISAC basketball title

HOST Cebu International School (CIS) ruled the boys basketball competition of the 3rd season of the International Schools Activities Conference (ISAC) for school year 2017-2018 which came to an end yesterday.

The CIS hoopsters outlasted the basketball team of British School Manila (BSM), 51-45, to take the boys basketball title.

BSM had actually topped the eliminations with a clean sheet after winning all of their games.

CIS struggled during the first day but climbed to the second spot following a 4-2 (win-loss) record and bounced back strong during their finals showdown against the visiting BSM squad.

CIS rallied past Southville International Schools and Colleges (SISC), 51-46, in the final four to advance to the finals.

BSM bagged its finals ticket at the expense of Brent International School Manila (BISM), 59-34, in the semifinals.

SISC settled for third place with a 52-44 routing of BISM, relegating the latter to fourth place.

The fifth to seventh places were occupied by Brent International School Baguio (BISB), Brent International School Subic (BISS) and Faith International Academy (FIA), respectively.