LACION DUATHLON ON

It’s all systems go for the second year of the grueling duathlon race in the north

More than 350 participants will be vying to cross the finish line first in the second edition of the Consolacion Mountain Bike Duathlon set to kickoff early this morning at the SM City Consolacion.

The race will start with a 5-kilometer run, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and end with a 3-kilometer run.

Race organizer Engineer Fritz Co said that the route he designed is nonetheless good just like the last duathlon.

“The level of the difficulty will be as good as before but we have prepared a small surprise on the exit. That surprise will be the racers’ additional challenge,” he added.

According to Co, on a scale of one to 10, beginners will find the race at an eight while an elite racer may rank it three.

.”Our race is beginner-friendly, since we aim to introduce this sport to people,” Co said.

The local government unit of Consolacion together with the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation and the Consolacion Emergency Rescue Team are all ready to attend to medical and traffic situations that may arise during the race.

Unlike the inaugural edition last year which only gathered 298 participants, the event exceeded its target number of participants which organizers had originally pegged at only 300.

Last Friday, event organizers opened the two-day Duathlon Expo 2018 which features products from major partners such as YKK Bikes, Cycle Logic and Missinglink Cycling, as well as products from other sponsors.

Yesterday afternoon, a free seminar that included a demo workout was also conducted. The expo closed with the race briefing.

“The main purpose of this event is to let the community feel the international standards of a duathlon,” race director Alan Choachuy shared. “This is why we perform expo and seminars before the race.”